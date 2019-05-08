Adoption racket: Three taken into custody

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: CB-CID, on Tuesday, took into custody the three suspects arrested in connection with the child adoption racket case. Led by DSP Krishnan, the CB-CID officials moved the district court on Tuesday and sought the custody of the retired assistant nurse, a middleman and an ambulance driver, who had all been lodged in Salem Central Prison.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) M Karunanidhi allowed two-day custody of the retired nurse and three-day custody of the other two. CB-CID officials were directed to produce the suspects in court on Thursday and Friday, respectively.