Charge only Rs 2 per page for photocopies of answer sheets orders UGC

COIMBATORE: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions to implement the order of the Central Information Commission to charge only Rs 2 per page for photocopies of answer sheets. While the rule will result in students paying only Rs 60-80 per paper, universities in the State charge nearly Rs 300-1,000 for the same.

While Anna University and Bharathiar University charge Rs 300 per paper, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University has been found to collect Rs 1,000. If the paper were to contain Section A and B or Paper I and II, the fees were to be paid separately for each. It was to address this that the CIC ordered all universities, included deemed universities and examining bodies to stick to Rs 2-per -page charging system.

It tasked the Ministry of Human Resource Development with making the system mandatory for examining bodies and directed UGC to insist on implementation in universities. Welcoming the move, Association of University Teacher former general secretary C Pichandy said that students should not be charged enormously for copies of answer sheets.