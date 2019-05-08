DMK deploys 200 advocates to tackle hurdles during bypolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has deployed at least 50 advocates for each assembly constituency, where bypolls are slated on May 19, to tackle the ground- level practical difficulties during the campaign. It is common for the political party functionaries to face unexpected hurdles from the round level authorities and election officers during the election process. In order to tackle the same, the party has deployed around 200 advocates for the four assembly constituencies. There will be a team for each union falling under the assembly constituency territory to tackle the issues at the earliest as every minute is crucial during the election.

A Palanisamy, an advocate and one of the in-charges for the advocate wing members deployed for Thiruparankundram assembly constituency, spoke to Express. “We have submitted a petition with the election commission to ensure the distribution of booth slips to the voters. We have also submitted some other election-related complaints,” he said.

Another advocate, G Devarajan, in-charge of the advocate wing for Aravakuruchi assembly constituency, also spoke to Express.

“We had faced a problem with getting permission to carry out a campaign in the constituency in general and at some areas in particular. Subsequently, our grievances were addressed,” he said.The DMK seems to be determined to address the issues of election-related hurdles in the four assembly constituencies as the party believes that then only it can bag the particular constituency.

Stalin to restart campaign on May 14

Chennai: DMK president MK Stalin’s second phase campaign for the bypolls will commence on May 14 and he will tour the four MLAs constituencies over four days. According to party sources, Stalin will commence his second phase campaign on May 14 from Ottapidaram assembly constituency. Next, he will campaign in Thiruparankundram on May 15 and in Sulur on May 16. Finally, he will conclude his campaign at Aravakuruchi on May 17.