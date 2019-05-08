EC move to shift unused EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore triggers controversy 

Home States Tamil Nadu

CEO terms it a regular affair while opposition says procedures not followed.

CHENNAI/THENI: Even as counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for May 23, the Election Commission’s decision to shift about 50 unused EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore has stirred a controversy after opposition parties jumped into the protest alleging foul play.

On Tuesday, a large number of supporters of DMK, Congress and other alliance parties laid siege to the taluk office at Theni demanding not to bring new EVM machines to the office. The polled EVMs’ and VVPAT’s machines used in Theni Lok Sabha constituency and two Assembly bypolls have been stored in a private engineering college.

However, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo claimed that shifting of EVMs’ is a regular affair and as per the assessment of requirements in case of repoll, EVM machines have been moved. 

“So far 50 EVM ballot units have been shifted from Coimbatore to Theni and 20 unused VVPATs moved from Coimbatore to Erode. These ballot units may be put to use if repoll is ordered in any booth,” he said answering questions on Tuesday evening.

Opposition DMK has refused to accept the CEO’s explanation and alleged that due procedures have not been followed while shifting the EVM’s.T K S Elangovan, organisation secretary of DMK, questioned the reasons for conducting repolls in Theni when none of political parties including AIADMK has demanded it.  “The Election Commission told us that they have recommended repoll in 10 booths. When no political parties have demanded repolls, why the EVM’s are shifted,” he asked.

While demanding action against erring officials, he said even unused EVMs should be shifted in the presence of representatives of political parties. “Without announcing the dates for repolls, EC should not move the EVMs,” he said. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri condemned the move and demanded that strong-room keys should be brought under the security of High Court judges.

Earlier, the CEO had recommended repolls in 10 booths in a few Lok Sabha constituencies for various reasons. Eight booths are in Pappidreddipatti Assembly constituency of Dharmapuri following booth capturing complaints against PMK supporters, one booth in Poonamallee has also been recommended for repolling for poll violation by election officials.

One polling booth in Thiruvadhigai village in Panruti has been recommended for repolls after a button on EVM marked against AMMK candidate was missing. However, the Election Commission is yet to notify the dates for the re-polling in these booths. Theni witnessed a triangular battle – P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan and Thanga Tamilselvan, of AMMK.

