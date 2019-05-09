Appoint a State Special Electoral Officer for fair polls: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to appoint a State Special Electoral Officer to conduct the election process in a fair manner.

In a statement, he criticised the act of the authorities in bringing 50 EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore and 20 VVPAT machines to Erode. “It was saddening that election officers were biased towards the ruling party. It was a big threat to democracy. Election officers are acting as agents of some candidates. The chief electoral officer who should question this has supported it,” he said.

“It is clearly visible that the Chief Electoral Officer is finding it difficult to conduct free and fair elections due to interference of the ruling party. Hence, in order to protect the EVMs in Tamil Nadu, I urge the Chief Election Commissioner to appoint a State Special Electoral Officer”, he said.