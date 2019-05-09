Home States Tamil Nadu

Appoint a State Special Electoral Officer for fair polls: Stalin

He criticised the act of the authorities in bringing 50 EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore and 20 VVPAT machines to Erode.

Published: 09th May 2019 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday urged the Election Commission (EC) to appoint a State Special Electoral Officer to conduct the election process in a fair manner.

In a statement, he criticised the act of the authorities in bringing 50 EVMs to Theni from Coimbatore and 20 VVPAT machines to Erode. “It was saddening that election officers were biased towards the ruling party. It was   a big threat to democracy. Election officers are acting as agents of some candidates. The chief electoral officer who should question this has supported it,” he said.  

“It is clearly visible that the Chief Electoral Officer is finding it difficult to conduct free and fair elections due to interference of the ruling party. Hence, in order to protect the EVMs in Tamil Nadu, I urge the Chief Election Commissioner to appoint a State Special Electoral Officer”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp