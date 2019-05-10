Home States Tamil Nadu

Guardian angels in Malaysia help stranded Tamil Nadu workers

 On Tuesday, the mortal remains of R Parthiban reached his home in Karambakudi village in Pudukkottai district two days after he died in an accident in Malaysia.

Published: 10th May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Aadhithya MS
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: On Tuesday, the mortal remains of R Parthiban reached his home in Karambakudi village in Pudukkottai district two days after he died in an accident in Malaysia. Given he had no relatives in Malaysia, many were surprised at how the body had reached his family so fast. Credit goes to the Malaysia-based Tamil group called Ayalagam Udhavi Kuzhu. 

The group was started three years ago by youngsters from Tamil Nadu working in Malaysia. Many of the members are delivery persons, industrial labourers and waiters. With 65 members, the group helps those stuck in Malaysia due to visa issues, health or other problems through crowd-funding.

The group works with a network of 2,000 well-wishers on WhatsApp. So far, the members said they had rescued close to 1,500 Tamilians stuck in hospitals with hefty bills and in jails with expired tourists visas. In a year, they have returned the remains of 10 people from Malaysia to Tamil Nadu.

“With the massive reach of social media, one Facebook post brings the required response in a matter of hours.,” said Jothi Barathi, a member of the group. “We could identify and rescue only a handful of people but hundreds, unaware of the risks, step into this country every week,” said Pari Thamizharasan, a member.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Parthiban Pudukkottai Malaysia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp