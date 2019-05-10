Home States Tamil Nadu

International gang? Two Bulgarians held with cloned debit, credit cards

While both were found to be friends on Facebook, police said it was yet to be ascertained how they coordinated with each other.

Published: 10th May 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

A photo of Debit and credit cards. (File Photo | Abraham Richard M)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what could be the tip of the iceberg of an international racket, two Bulgarians staying in different hotels in the city have been arrested and as many as 50 cloned debit and credit cards and skimmer devices have been seized from them. While both were found to be friends on Facebook, police said it was yet to be ascertained how they coordinated with each other.

Police said the investigations began on Wednesday when they got an alert from a hotel at Semmanchery that staff had found a bunch of cloned debit and credit cards in the room where one Lion Markova (52) said to be a Yoga instructor, was staying. A  police team raided the hotel room and seized as many as 50 cloned debit and credit cards, Rs 10 lakh in cash and Rs 3 lakh worth foreign currencies, skimmer devices and a laptop. Police said Markova was not present when they raided the room. He was arrested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the police said they got a tip-off from another hotel at Semmanchery that a customer was using credit cards that had no details printed on them. In fake debit cards the stolen data is fed in the magnetic strip and the printing of details is done later. Since the hotel staff suspected the card could be a cloned one, they had alerted the police. 

A police team on Thursday arrested one Peter Velikov (50) who was said to have been in possession of cloned cards. “He said he was working as a taxi driver and came on a tourist visa to India on April 3,” said a police officer investigating the case.

Markova is believed to have come to Chennai on April 24. “They had also used the cards to withdraw money from ATMs,” said the investigation officer.

Investigations are on to find how they had made the cards, if they had any cases against them and if they belonged to any international gang. The duo were handed over to the bank fraud prevention wing of the Central Crime Branch for further investigation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skimmer devices debit cards credit cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp