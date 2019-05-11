Major scuffle after 15-year-old child marriage victim's rescue in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: ChildLine staff involved in the rescue of a 15-year-old child marriage victim of Pavalanthur village in Pennagaram were assaulted by the girl’s family, who then took the girl and fled. Police are on the lookout for the attackers and have mounted a search. The attack comes a week after ChildLine officials managed to stop the wedding arranged for the girl and counselled the parents to hold it off till she turns 18.

Last week, the officials were informed of the child marriage after a complaint was registered through the district helpline 1077. Staff immediately rushed to Pavalanthur village and put an end to the arrangement. The child’s parents were counselled. They then signed an affidavit, assuring that they would not get their daughter married before legal age.

When word of the family violating their agreement with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) reached ChildLine on Friday, officials Saroja and Vaigaishwari contacted Pennagaram police for help. They, along with police personnel, rescued the girl. As per procedure, they were escorting her to CWC when they were attacked by a group of over 20 men at Adhiyamankottai. After assaulting, the men reportedly took the girl away. The staff, who had sustained minor injuries, contacted ChildLine Project Director Shine Thomas for help.

According to Shine Thomas, girl’s father Sivalingam — a daily wage labourer — and his family members were involved. The attackers had reportedly threatened to kill the staff if they interfered in their family affairs in future.

Express was the first to inform Superintendent of Police Rajan of the incident; he then sent out an alert to trace the whereabouts of the missing girl and ordered the arrest of the girl’s father and his kin. He assured that efforts would be made to apprehend the attackers. When located, the girl will be handed over to CWC and cases of child marriage, assault and abduction would be filed, he added. A case has been filed in Adhiyamkottai police station.