Home States Tamil Nadu

Major scuffle after 15-year-old child marriage victim's rescue in Dharmapuri

ChildLine staff involved in the rescue of a 15-year-old child marriage victim of Pavalanthur village in Pennagaram were assaulted by the girl’s family, who then took the girl and fled.

Published: 11th May 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: ChildLine staff involved in the rescue of a 15-year-old child marriage victim of Pavalanthur village in Pennagaram were assaulted by the girl’s family, who then took the girl and fled. Police are on the lookout for the attackers and have mounted a search. The attack comes a week after ChildLine officials managed to stop the wedding arranged for the girl and counselled the parents to hold it off till she turns 18.

Last week, the officials were informed of the child marriage after a complaint was registered through the district helpline 1077. Staff immediately rushed to Pavalanthur village and put an end to the arrangement. The child’s parents were counselled. They then signed an affidavit, assuring that they would not get their daughter married before legal age.

When word of the family violating their agreement with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) reached ChildLine on Friday, officials Saroja and Vaigaishwari contacted Pennagaram police for help. They, along with police personnel, rescued the girl. As per procedure, they were escorting her to CWC when they were attacked by a group of over 20 men at Adhiyamankottai. After assaulting, the men reportedly took the girl away. The staff, who had sustained minor injuries, contacted ChildLine Project Director Shine Thomas for help.

According to Shine Thomas, girl’s father Sivalingam — a daily wage labourer — and his family members were involved. The attackers had reportedly threatened to kill the staff if they interfered in their family affairs in future. 

Express was the first to inform Superintendent of Police Rajan of the incident; he then sent out an alert to trace the whereabouts of the missing girl and ordered the arrest of the girl’s father and his kin. He assured that efforts would be made to apprehend the attackers. When located, the girl will be handed over to CWC and cases of child marriage, assault and abduction would be filed, he added. A case has been filed in Adhiyamkottai police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child marriage Dharmapuri Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp