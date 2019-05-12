Home States Tamil Nadu

R Nallakannu evicted from home, O Panneerselvam assures help

Later, the highly respected 94-year-old politician said deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam assured that he would look into the issue.

AIADMK general secretary J Jayalalithaa, CPI State secretary D Pandian and veteran leader Nallakannu with the seat-sharing pact - Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) officials to evict senior CPI leader R Nallakannu and late minister P Kakkan’s son from housing board quarters in T Nagar drew strong criticism from political party leaders on Saturday.  

Later, the highly respected 94-year-old politician said deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam assured that he would look into the issue. Nallakannu had been forced to move out of the quarters where he’s lived since 2007. “I was told the building is going to be demolished for reconstruction, following a court order. TNHB issued notice to vacate by May 15 so I moved on Friday and am at my daughter’s rented house in K K Nagar,” he said.

The flat in TNHB quarters was allotted to him in 2007 during the DMK regime. He paid `5,700 a month towards rent. When asked whether he had any request for the State, Nallakannu demanded that a house be allocated to the family of late minister P Kakkan, which was also forced to vacate from the TNHB quarters. Kakkan held the home portfolio during Congressman K Kamaraj’s regime.

“Kakkan’s son was also asked to vacate the house. He should be given alternative accommodation,” urged Nallakannu. Later, Nallakannu told reporters that Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam spoke to him over phone and assured that the issue would be looked into.

Meanwhile, in a statement, DMK president M K Stalin urged the State government to allocate a house to the veteran communist leader at the earliest. “As a mark of respect to integrity in public life, TNHB houses were allocated. Without putting him into any crisis, the government should immediately allocate a house to the senior leader,” urged Stalin.

On similar lines, in statements, former Congress leader Pazha Nedumaran and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condemned the government.“Without providing alternative accommodation, Nallakannu and Kakkan’s son should not have been asked to vacate the houses,” said Dhinakaran.

