Swiggy goes offline for over two hours across country

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Swiggy food delivery application was down in Chennai and in other parts of the country on Saturday evening. Several disgruntled customers took to Twitter, claiming to have waited over two hours for their orders to be delivered.

“I placed my order two hours back. In the app it is still showing food is being prepared. No customer support executive is available for chat also,” wrote a Twitter user. Many customers who had paid for their orders online demanded a refund.

Orders were stuck in ‘under preparation’ stage for hours with no delivery executives being assigned to pick their orders up, said users. In Chennai, many restaurants were found to be unserviceable in Swiggy.

“In Chennai, several restaurants were shown as being unserviceable although they were open for dine-ins,” said Jackson J, a resident of Ekkatuthangal. Swiggy with a team of 90,000 delivery agents reportedly services around 20 million orders a month across the country.