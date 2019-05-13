Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP responds to Kamal Haasan's Godse remark, says he doesn't understand difference between assassin and terrorist

Like the Congress and Communists, who show Hindus in a bad light over every subject for their appeasement politics, Haasan is also following the path, Nirmala Sitharaman alleged.

Published: 13th May 2019 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Amid a row over Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan's remarks on Nathuram Godse, the BJP said Monday Haasan does not understand the difference between an assassin and a terrorist.

BJP leader and Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the actor-turned-politician was following the Congress and Communists in showing Hindus "in a bad light to appease minorities".

READ | BJP seeks EC ban on Kamal Hassan over his 'Godse a Hindu terrorist' remark

She was responding to a question about Haasan's comments in Tamil Nadu that free India's first "terrorist" was a Hindu as he named Godse, who shot dead Mahatma Gandhi.

"It proves that he does not understand the difference between an assassin and a terrorist.

An assassin is very different from a terrorist. Therefore if only he goes through the entire history and also follows up on the trial of Mahatma Gandhi he would know the difference," Sitharaman told a press conference.

She added, "He is in a hurry to prove that he follows the same line of appeasing minorities for the sake of his newly launched venture."

Haasan's comments drew sharp reaction from the state BJP, which accused him of indulging in "divisive politics".

Like the Congress and Communists, who show Hindus in a bad light over every subject for their appeasement politics, Haasan is also following the path, Sitharaman alleged.

 

TAGS
Kamal Haasan Nathuram Godse BJP Nirmala Sitharaman terrorist Hindu terrorist

