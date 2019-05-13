Home States Tamil Nadu

Court posts questioning of Sasikala in FERA case to May 28 citing inadequate facilities

Due to inadequate facilities like non-availability of a stenographer," as on date, the questioning has been posted by the court to the last week of the month, the SPP said.

CHENNAI: An Economic Offences Court here on Monday posted to May 28 the questioning of former AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala in a decades-old FERA case, citing inadequate facilities as on date to record her answers.

When the case came up before the Economic Offences (EO) Court, days after the Madras High Court allowed Sasikala to appear for questioning through video conference from a Bengaluru prison, Judge S Malarmathi posted the matter for hearing to May 28.

Sasikala, a former AIADMK leader and aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, is serving sentence in a disproportionate assets case in the Parapana Agrahara Central Prison at Bengaluru.

Special Public Prosecutor (Enforcement Directorate) G Hema told reporters, "due to inadequate facilities like non-availability of a stenographer," as on date, the questioning has been posted by the court to the last week of the month.

Following Sasikala's questioning through video conference under section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), her signature on the document detailing her answers will be obtained from her in the presence of Bengaluru prison superintendent, she added.

The EO court had earlier in the month directed Sasikala to appear before it on May 13 for questioning.

Later, she approached the High Court for appearance through video-conference, which was allowed.

The case filed in 1998 by the Enforcement Directorate relates to purchase of transponders for the now defunct JJ TV channel allegedly violating the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA).

There are four other cases of violation of FERA against Sasikala.

Following completion of cross-examination of the prosecution witnesses on April 29, the court had directed Sasikala to appear before it Monday.

