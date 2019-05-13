Home States Tamil Nadu

TNEA 2019: Here's all you need to know about registration, application forms and last date

Candidates can read the instructions given here completely so that they will find it easy to complete all the requirements.

Published: 13th May 2019

By Express News Service

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has started the application process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2019. The application form is available online at tneaonline.in. Students who want to take admission in UG engineering courses in Tamil Nadu, the last date for filling the form is May 31, 2019. 

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 (TNEA-2019) is completely online - Registration, Payments, Choice filling, Allotment, and confirmation. Candidates have to register their applications online, submitting all the required details and fee, have the certificates verified through TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC), give their preferred choices online during the specified period, get their allotment confirmed and get the allotment order online. Candidates can read the instructions given here completely so that they will find it easy to complete all the requirements and successful completion of their counselling and admissions.

The entire Counseling procedure consists of the steps as given below:

1. Filing of application
2. Random Number Generation (by TNEA Authority)
3. Certificates Verification at Designated TNEA Facilitation Centre
4. Rank Publication (by TNEA Authority)
5. Payment of Initial Deposit
6. Exercising the choices of institutions and Branches
7. Publication of Tentative Allotment on a notified date (by TNEA Authority)
8. Confirmation of allotment option by the candidates
9. Final allotment of institution and branch (by TNEA Authority)
10. Finally reporting to the allotted Institutions at the specified date

Registration Fee details:
i. For General category - Rs. 500
ii. For SC /SCA /ST category belonging to Tamil Nadu - Rs. 250
iii. For each special reservation category - Rs. 100 (Additional)

Seats in all the engineering colleges in TNEA have been divided into Category-I and Category-II. Category -I seats are the seats from government engineering colleges, government aided engineering colleges and engineering colleges affiliated to the Anna University. Category II consists of the seats from unaided private colleges in the state. 

