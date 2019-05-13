Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019: Here's the list of documents required for counselling

Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis on their marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12 examination.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2019 application forms online. Candidates can check the details related to the application process on the official websites (www.tneaonline.in or www.tndte.gov.in). The last date to submit the application form is May 31, 2019.

Applicants must ensure that all online counselling activities like application registration, making payment, adding choices, locking choices, tentative allotment, submission of allotment option are performed at the official TNEA Web Portals only.

Original, Photocopy of the documents and signed hard copy of the registered application (PDF obtained after successful application registration through online) should be produced at the time of Certificate Verification at TNEA Facilitation Center (TFC).

1. 10th Mark Sheet
2. HSC (+1 and +2) / Equivalent Mark Sheet
3. HSC Hall Ticket
4. Transfer Certificate
5. Permanent Community Certificate Card for ST, SC, SCA, MBC & DNC, BC and BCM (Permanent
card / electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate)
6. Nativity Certificate only in electronic form/digitally signed e-Certificate – If applicable
7. First Graduate Certificate and First Graduate Joint Declaration (only in electronic
form/digitally signed e-Certificate) – If applicable
8. Srilankan Tamil Refugee certificate – If applicable
9. Relevant certificates for Son / Daughter of Ex-Serviceman, Differently Abled Person and Eminent
Sports Persons – If applicable

Admissions will be conducted based on the counselling procedure conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai. No entrance examination will be conducted. Candidates will be allotted seats on the basis on their marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12 examination. The counselling process will begin on July 3 and will close on July 30, 2019.

