EC not acting on BJP’s poll code violation, says CPM

CPM politburo member G  Ramakrishnan criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly not acting against BJP after it violated model code of conduct (MCC).

Published: 14th May 2019 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  CPM politburo member G Ramakrishnan criticised the Election Commission of India (ECI) for allegedly not acting against BJP after it violated model code of conduct (MCC). He was campaigning for Sulur by-election candidate Pongalur N Palanisamy at Sulur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Ramakrishnan said that while the MCC was in force, Modi-led government gave permission to Vedanta, which was responsible for the death of 13 people at Thoothukudi, to drill 274 wells and extract hydrocarbon in the delta districts of Tamil Nadu. The project, if implemented, would turn the delta districts into a desert, he added. 

