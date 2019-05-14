Home States Tamil Nadu

Poisonous plant should be nipped in bud: BJP on Kamal Haasan’s Godse remarks

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s remarks that free India’s first “terrorist was a Hindu” has evoked mixed response.

Published: 14th May 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s remarks that free India’s first “terrorist was a Hindu” has evoked a mixed response. While the BJP leaders criticised him, Congress and Dravida Kazhagam leaders supported Haasan and said he is justified in making such a statement.

Haasan, who is president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, was campaigning in Aravakurichi assembly constituency on Sunday, for the party’s bypoll candidate when he made the statements.

“I am not saying this because this is a Muslim-dominated area but I am saying this before a statue of Gandhi. Free India’s first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts,” he said.

“Good Indians desire for equality and want the three colours in the tricolour to remain intact.  I am a good Indian, will proudly proclaim that,” he said.

TNCC president KS Alagiri, speaking to reporters on Monday said, “The BJP is destroying the country’s harmony through RSS, Jansangh and Hindu Maha Sabha. The RSS’s actions are just similar to what ISIS is doing among Muslims. I agree with what Kamal Haasan said 1000 per cent.”

BJP leader H Raja tweeted saying, “This poisonous plant should be nipped in the bud.” He said Haasan is defaming Hindus just for the votes of the Muslim population.

K Veeramani, president of Dravidar Kazhagam, said, “BJP has even now chosen Pragya Singh Thakur (an accused in a terrorist bomb blast case) as its candidate in Madhya Pradesh. They (BJP) have been supporting terrorism from the beginning.” Both the leaders were responding to queries from reporters on Haasan’s statement.

While other political parties maintained silence on the issue, the BJP leaders heavily criticised Haasan. BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said Haasan’s statements amount to “inciting communal violence.”

While she agreed that the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi cannot be justified, she said Kamal’s statement is merely aimed at vote bank politics.

“Though he talks of taking forward a new kind of politics, he is indulging in the old, mischievous, poisonous and divisive vote bank politics,” she said in her statement on Monday. 

BJP submits petition to EC

The BJP’s legal wing state president R Soundararajan has submitted a petition with the Chief Electoral Officer, urging action against the actor for his remarks

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Haasan MKM Makkal Needhi Maiam Nathuram Godse hindu terror

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ravirag
    Boycott Big Boss-3 if Kamal Hosts this show. We don't want another separatist in Tamilnadu politics. Nobody asked him to Judge Godse. Godse is a Patriot in a way.. Kamal unfit to stay in politics and also unfit to host any show
    16 days ago reply
Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp