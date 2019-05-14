Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin rubbishes Tamilisai's claims of talks with PM, BJP, says ready to quit politics if proved

Stalin termed Tamilisai's claim that he was in talks with Modi as a lie and said it was a habit of the BJP to sow seeds of confusion as it has gone to the brink of defeat.

Published: 14th May 2019 07:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

CHENNAI: Strongly refuting and condemning BJP Tamilnadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan's claim that he was in talks with the BJP for possible post-poll alliance, DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday said he was ready to quit politics if it was proved.

In a statement here, he said ''if either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Tamilisai proved that I am in talks with BJP for post-poll alliance, I am ready to quit politics''.

''If they fail to prove it, are Modi and Tamilisai prepared to quit politics'', Mr Stalin asked.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Tamilisai, while talking to media in Tuticorin, replied in the affirmative when asked whether Stalin was in talks with the BJP.

Stalin termed Tamilisai's claim that he was in talks with Modi, knowing well that the BJP-led alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls, as a lie. The DMK chief said it was a habit of the BJP to sow seeds of confusion as it has gone to the brink of defeat.

He said he was pained to see that Tamilisai, who was born in a traditional political family, has stooped to such a level.

Asserting that it was the DMK which had first projected Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, Mr Stalin said he had been reiterating that the fascist, sadist and autocratic BJP-led Government at the Centre should be ousted as people were put to untold sufferings in the last five years.

Unable to bear this and startled by the definite victory of DMK and its allies in the polls, the top BJP leadership, including Modi has used Tamilisai as a tool in a last ditch effort, he charged.

He said Tamilisai has made such remarks in its bid to prevent minorities from voting for the DMK in the bypoll to four Assembly seats on May 19 and to stall the DMK's campaign projecting Rahul as the next Prime Minister ahead of the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

But their calculations would go wrong, he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin Tamilisai Soundararajan Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections 2019 BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp