Stalin rubbishes Tamilisai's claims of talks with PM, BJP, says ready to quit politics if proved

By UNI

CHENNAI: Strongly refuting and condemning BJP Tamilnadu unit President Tamilisai Soundararajan's claim that he was in talks with the BJP for possible post-poll alliance, DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday said he was ready to quit politics if it was proved.

In a statement here, he said ''if either Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Tamilisai proved that I am in talks with BJP for post-poll alliance, I am ready to quit politics''.

''If they fail to prove it, are Modi and Tamilisai prepared to quit politics'', Mr Stalin asked.

Tamilisai, while talking to media in Tuticorin, replied in the affirmative when asked whether Stalin was in talks with the BJP.

Stalin termed Tamilisai's claim that he was in talks with Modi, knowing well that the BJP-led alliance will win the Lok Sabha polls, as a lie. The DMK chief said it was a habit of the BJP to sow seeds of confusion as it has gone to the brink of defeat.

He said he was pained to see that Tamilisai, who was born in a traditional political family, has stooped to such a level.

Asserting that it was the DMK which had first projected Congress President Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, Mr Stalin said he had been reiterating that the fascist, sadist and autocratic BJP-led Government at the Centre should be ousted as people were put to untold sufferings in the last five years.

Unable to bear this and startled by the definite victory of DMK and its allies in the polls, the top BJP leadership, including Modi has used Tamilisai as a tool in a last ditch effort, he charged.

He said Tamilisai has made such remarks in its bid to prevent minorities from voting for the DMK in the bypoll to four Assembly seats on May 19 and to stall the DMK's campaign projecting Rahul as the next Prime Minister ahead of the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.

But their calculations would go wrong, he added.