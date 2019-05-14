Will put pressure on CM to stop works: Anbumani Ramadoss

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Condemning the Central government for permitting preliminary works for hydrocarbon projects in the Cauvery delta, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing chief Anbumani Ramadoss said he would exert pressure on the State government to stall the project; even staging protests if needed. Anbumani was in the town to campaign for Ottapidaram (Reserved) candidate P Mohan on Monday.

Addressing media at the Thoothukudi airport, Anbumani said that the incumbents at the State and the Centre would retain power once the results to the Lok Sabha and by-election were out. “DMK president Stalin’s dreams of becoming a chief minister will not come true,” he added. The former Union minister condemned the Central government for granting permission to carry out preliminary works for exploration of hydrocarbon in Vilupuram, abounding Cauvery delta region.

“This should not happen. The State government should not allow this. I will exert pressure on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to promulgate an ordinance, declaring delta region as a protected agriculture zone,” said Anbumani.

Anbumani said that Stalin’s smear campaign against the chief minister and the prime minister had over the past one month had distanced him from the masses.