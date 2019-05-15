Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK chief spoke with BJP in fear of defeat: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamilisai says Stalin will regret proposing Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, adds DMK is popular for all wrong reasons

Published: 15th May 2019 03:17 AM

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: BJP State unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday claimed that fear of defeat was the reason behind DMK president MK Stalin’s overtures to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekara Rao for the third-front talks. 

Addressing media here, Tamilisai said that as pre-poll predictions had painted a rosy picture for the BJP, Stalin had opened channels of talks with the saffron party as well. Categorically stating that the lotus would bloom amid the two-leaves wave in Thoothukudi, she said that Stalin would regret proposing Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate.

The BJP leader slammed Kamal Haasan for his ‘Hindu terrorist’ remark and demanded an apology from the Makkal Needhi Maiam founder. Tamilisai said that if Kamal failed to apologise, people would “teach him a lesson in the ongoing election”. 

When asked about the acerbic counterattack against Kamal launched by State Dairy Development Minister Dr Rajenthra Bhalaji, the BJP leader said first the MNM should accept its mistake or be at the receiving end of a befitting public lesson this election. 

Training her gun on Stalin, Tamilisai said the former was labouring under the delusion of having become popular after proposing Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s name as the prime ministerial candidate. However, this was a wrong assessment of the ground reality as DMK was getting ‘popular’ for all the wrong reasons.

“The only parliamentary constituency where election was scrapped in India was Vellore. This happened in the wake of the seizure of crores of rupees from the house of DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, allegedly kept to be distributed to the  voters,” she said. 
 

