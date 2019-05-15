One killed as speeding govt bus hits mini-truck

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a multiple collision involving a government bus, a mini-truck and a car, a middle-aged man was killed and another man injured in Chengalpattu in the wee hours on Tuesday.

Police said a government bus from Chengalpattu to Guduvanchery carrying around 30 passengers was nearing Pazhaveli when the driver lost control and as a result, the bus hit a mini-truck which, in the impact, dashed against a car.

“In the collision, truck driver Gunasekaran died on the spot and cleaner Manikandan sustained injuries,” said a police source. Police said the truck, which was transporting goods to Guduvanchery, in the impact of the accident, also hit a car, but the occupants of the car were not injured.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injures and were discharged after treatment in hospital.

Police sent Gunasekaran’s body to a hospital.