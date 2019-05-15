Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Dad confiscates certificates, girl calls cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an interesting turn of events, a girl from near Chennai approached the police on Tuesday to lodge a complaint against her father who had confiscated her school certificates and insisted that she join a graduation course of his choice. 

The Class-XII passout from Vepampattu in Thiruvallur district sent a WhatsApp message to police’s common complaints number (7997700100)  seeking help. When they asked her to file a written complaint at the nearby police station, she called the child helpline (1098) and they, in turn, asked Sevvapettai police to help the girl.

“My father wants me to join BSc Physics or Chemistry and become a teacher. But, I want to study journalism or BA (Defence),” she said. 

“Since I refused to join the course of his choice, my father is not giving me my certificates,” she told Express. The girl’s parents separated in March this year. “When he left the house, he took my Class-X certificates. He said he would return them when I needed it. Later, without my knowledge, he went to my school and collected the transfer certificate.” 

Speaking with Express later in the day, the girl said that personnel from Sevvapettai police station contacted her and asked her to come to the station on Wednesday as her father had agreed to hand over the certificates.

