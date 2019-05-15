Home States Tamil Nadu

US-China trade row can open up opportunities for Indian business: CII

Published: 15th May 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The trade row between China and the United States can result in an opportunity for Indian businesses to deal with the largest economy of the world and fill in the supply chain, according to Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chairman, Southern Region, Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu.
Replying to a query on how the US-China row will have an impact on textiles sector, he said that Indian businesses hope to capitalise on China-US trade row. 

“The trade war opens up opportunity to deal with the largest economy of the world. He said the trade row will result in disruption in supply chain and a lot of countries will have a chance to fill in the supply chain. Indian businesses see it as an opportunity,” he said.

As per the World Economic Outlook Report, global growth is expected to ease further in 2019 with International Monetary fund lowering growth forecast for world output to 3.3 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.5 per cent. The downgrade was underpinned mainly on account of US-China trade tensions, tight financial market conditions and normalisation of monetary policy in advanced economies.
He said that the CII is working to spread the Model State Budget in select States to foster State-specific action and promote fiscal discipline.

Outlining CII-Southern region’s priorities for 2019-20, Sanjay said the CII Southern Region has chosen ’Competitiveness of South India Inc. India@75: Forging Ahead’ as its theme. He said high employment and export-oriented sectors are critical for contributing to the growth of the State.

On CII focus on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector, Sathish Raman, regional director, CII southern region, said that CII is expanding its footprint for SMEs by asking them to ‘Go Global’ and asking them to forge partnership with global players in India. He said that SMEs need handholding.
On Employment Generation and Livelihood Creation, Sanjay said the major engagement would be Skill Gap Study in the labour intensive areas and to facilitate industry centric skill policy in Southern States.

The Model Career Centre (MCC) in Chennai provides career counselling, skill training, and assessment thereby facilitating employment for unemployed youth. Over 12000 candidates are to be placed through MCC, Job fair in Tier II cities in this year, he said.

