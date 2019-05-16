Home States Tamil Nadu

Country has never seen such a ‘liar’ as PM: Stalin

Launching a broadside on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the country has never had such a ‘liar’ as a Prime Minister. 

Published: 16th May 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Stalin (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Launching a broadside on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the country has never had such a ‘liar’ as a Prime Minister. 

While campaigning for DMK candidate from Tiruparankundram assembly segment Dr Saravanan at Viraganoor, Stalin, referring to recent statements by BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan, said, “I’m not having talks with the BJP (as Tamilisai claims). I am talking about the atrocities committed by the BJP.”

The Opposition leader alleged that Tamilisai, fearing loss of her deposit in Thoothukudi elections, had been spreading lies at the instigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The DMK, whether in power or not, will always be with the people,” Stalin said, adding that the country should get rid of the BJP, and the incumbent government should be shown the door. 

He claimed that the prime minister failed to fulfil the election promises. “Such promises as generating jobs for two crore youth, and Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen were not even considered,” he said. Stalin alleged that the prime minister was afraid of the media. He was now giving interviews to select media houses to spread his ‘propaganda,’ he alleged. 

Commenting on Modi’s recent television interview on digital photography and using of e-Mail, Stalin said the country had never seen such a ‘liar’ as a Prime Minister, and claimed that the whole country wants him out of power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stalin Tamil Nadu Narendra Modi DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp