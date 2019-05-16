Country has never seen such a ‘liar’ as PM: Stalin

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Launching a broadside on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday said that the country has never had such a ‘liar’ as a Prime Minister.



While campaigning for DMK candidate from Tiruparankundram assembly segment Dr Saravanan at Viraganoor, Stalin, referring to recent statements by BJP state president Tamilisai Soundarajan, said, “I’m not having talks with the BJP (as Tamilisai claims). I am talking about the atrocities committed by the BJP.”



The Opposition leader alleged that Tamilisai, fearing loss of her deposit in Thoothukudi elections, had been spreading lies at the instigation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The DMK, whether in power or not, will always be with the people,” Stalin said, adding that the country should get rid of the BJP, and the incumbent government should be shown the door.



He claimed that the prime minister failed to fulfil the election promises. “Such promises as generating jobs for two crore youth, and Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every citizen were not even considered,” he said. Stalin alleged that the prime minister was afraid of the media. He was now giving interviews to select media houses to spread his ‘propaganda,’ he alleged.



Commenting on Modi’s recent television interview on digital photography and using of e-Mail, Stalin said the country had never seen such a ‘liar’ as a Prime Minister, and claimed that the whole country wants him out of power.