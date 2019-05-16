EC has one set of rules for opposition and another for ruling party: MK Stalin

By ANI

CHENNAI:: Launching a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India for cutting short the campaign period in West Bengal, DMK chief M K Stalin on Thursday backed Trinamool Congress saying the EC has one set of rules for the opposition and another for the ruling party.

"Ban on campaign in nine constituencies in #WestBengal. The EC has one set of rules for the opposition and another for the ruling party. Highly condemnable," he tweeted.

This comes after the EC on Wednesday decided to cut short the campaign period in the state after violence was reported during Shah's roadshow in Kolkata.

Accusing the BJP of vandalising the statue of the 19th-century social reformer Iswara Chandra Vidyasagar, he further said, "The BJP follows a typical pattern. It vandalised Periyar statue in Tamil Nadu and Iswara Chandra Vidyasagar in West Bengal."

A bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised by the BJP workers at Vidyasagar College during the clashes in the state on Tuesday.

Elections to 33 seats have taken place in West Bengal in the first six phases of elections. The remaining nine seats will go to poll on May 19 in the last round. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.