GAIL work hurting cultivation, allege farmers

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Even as GAIL’s pipeline laying project is inching towards completion, farmers in Tharangambadi alleged that agriculture was disturbed by the work.



Having faced several protests and agitations, the pipeline laying work in north Nagapattinam is in its final stage. However, GAIL is facing stiff opposition in Tharangambadi taluk where farmers have taken up kuruvai cultivation using groundwater. We feel intimidated by the machinery and the works is being carried out without conducting opinion hearing meetings.

The workers run earth movers over transplanted crops and are damaging our cultivation before they reach a spot for laying their pipes. If they do not stop their operations, we will plan bigger protests” said S Jawahar, a farmer in Kalahasthinathapuram.



The pipes were reportedly being laid between Pazhayapalayam near Sirkazhi to Maemathur near Tharangambadi for about 29 km. The pipes were capable of transporting fuel of 6,00,000 cubic meters from the exploration wells of ONGC in Pazhayapalayam and to a natural gas plant in Maemathur for about 29 kilometres.

The pipes have passed through Vembadi, Vettankudi, Edamanal, Thirunagari, and Nangur in Sirkazhi, and are being laid as a non-continued process in villages like Kalahasthinathapuram, Aakur Madapuram, and Eduthukatti Sathanur.



The energy major did not face any issues in Sirkazhi as Thaladi cultivation had got over, and farmers were only doing preliminary works for Kuruvai.