Govt desilted 3,024 water bodies at Rs 429 crore: EPS

Lists out achievements of his regime; says 70L students got uniforms, books, bags at `1223 crore, 13.9L treated under CMCHIS at `2127 crore

Published: 16th May 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has desilted 3,024 lakes and ponds at an estimated cost of Rs 429 crore over the years, said Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

In a statement, while listing out the achievements of his government, he urged voters of four Assembly constituencies – Ottapidaram, Tirupparankundram, Sulur and Aravakkuruchi, where bye-election is to be held on May 19, to vote for AIADMK. 

“The 83-year-old Mettur dam was desilted for the first time during the current regime. The Athikadavu-Avinashi drinking water supply-cum-irrigation scheme which has been demanded by the people of Kongu region for nearly 60 years is being launched at a cost of Rs 1652 crore,” he said. 

On the educational front, over 70.59 lakh poor school children had each been given four pairs of school uniforms, notebooks and bags at an outlay of Rs 1223.35 crore. For the benefit of students, 250 middle schools had been upgraded as high schools and 202 high schools as higher secondary schools.

“The free insurance coverage under Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) has been increased from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Under the CMCHIS, over 13.9 lakh persons were treated. The treatment cost was Rs 2127.17 crore.

For the development of rural areas of the state, 1,340 roads and 61 bridges had been built under Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme at a cost of Rs 2,066 crore.

A total of 87,205 women received subsidized Amma two-wheelers and it was implemented at a  cost of Rs  193.63 crore. The government is planning to distribute these vehicles to one lakh women in the coming year at an outlay of Rs 252.50 crore,” he said.

He said the government had opened LKG and UKG classes in 2381 Anganwadis across the State to increase the intake in government schools. “The girl child protection scheme which benefited over 78,960 persons has been implemented at a cost of Rs 198.30 crore. Besides, to help women in distress, a  toll free helpline ‘181’ has been introduced by this government,” Palaniswami said.

As mark of paying tribute to 16 persons belonging to Kallar community who were killed in police firing at Perungamanallur village in Usilampatti in Madurai districts in 1920 the government allocated `10 crore to build a memorial, he said.

While listing the works completed in transport department, the release said that 1950 new buses had been introduced in the State. “The government had already commenced the works to introducing electric buses at a cost of Rs 140 crore. It is also planning to introduce 12,000 new buses at a cost of Rs 5890 crore,” the Chief Minister said.

Upgradation

EPS Palaniswamy Tamil Nadu

