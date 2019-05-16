Tamil Nadu: Southwest monsoon to set in on June 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said the onset of southwest monsoon was likely to be slightly delayed. The statistical model forecast suggests the monsoon would arrive on June 6 with a model error of 4 days (plus or minus).



Meanwhile, the thunderstorm activity and convective rainfall would continue over interior districts of Tamil Nadu till this weekend.

A weather bulletin from the IMD said, “Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph) and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu like Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni and Erode districts”.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the met department said the sky would be partly cloudy with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 36 and 29 degree Celsius respectively.

Tiruttani recorded the highest temperature of 43 degrees on Wednesday same as Nizamabad, Nellore, Tirupathi, Adilabad and Nalgonda. Met department has issued heat wave warning in Telangana and advised public not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm to avoid sunstroke.

Overall, Tamil Nadu is reeling under 62 per cent deficit rainfall.

