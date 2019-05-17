Home States Tamil Nadu

Court stops sacking of teachers who failed TET

The judge ought to have noted that the Board had not yet announced the date for written exam in its notification No. 8 of 2019, they said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has restrained the authorities concerned from terminating the services of teachers who have not passed the teachers eligibility test (TET). 

“Since the government did not conduct the test in 2018, the teachers would be seriously prejudiced if no interim order was granted.  Hence, there will be an interim injunction restraining the government from terminating their services,” a bench of Justices C V Karthikeyan and Krishnan Ramasamy said.

The bench was passing interim orders on a batch of writ appeals from the teachers working in the government/aided schools in Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi challenging the order, dated April 30, of Justice S M Subramaniam, on Thursday. By that order, the judge had rejected a plea from the teachers, who had not passed the TET for various reasons, to restrain the government from terminating their services and, instead, directed the authorities concerned to issue show-cause notices to them.

The appellants contended that they did not find any amendment to the RTE Act fixing March 31, 2019, as the deadline as pointed out by Justice Subramaniam. The judge ought to have noted that the Board had not yet announced the date for written exam in its notification No. 8 of 2019, they said.

