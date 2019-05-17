Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan asks MNM cadre to maintain decorum, not to be drawn into violence 

Haasan had stoked a controversy on Sunday by saying "free India's first extremist was a Hindu", referring to Nathuram Godse who killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Published: 17th May 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MNM chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo| KK Sundar/EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Amid incidents such as hurling of stones and footwear during his bypoll campaign, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan Thursday asked his fans to maintain decorum and "not to be drawn into the violence".

Godse remark: HC reserves orders on Kamal Haasan's anticipatory bail plea

"Dear MNM family and fans, this is an acid test for our decorum and demeanour. Do not listen to their noises and be drawn into their violence," he said in a tweet.

"They are extremists who are slighted by the Truth. Naalai Namadhey! (Tomorrow belongs to us), " he added.

  Chappals hurled at Kamal Haasan 

While footwear was thrown during the actor's bypoll campaign at Thirupparankundram in Madurai on Wednesday, stones and eggs were hurled during a public meeting on Thursday at Aravakurichi in Karur district by unidentified persons.

MNM workers had allegedly beaten up the persons suspected to have thrown stones and eggs.

 

TAGS
MNM Kamal Haasan Hindu terrorist Nathuram Godse

Comments

