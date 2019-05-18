Chennai: 48 sovereign gold stolen in two incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 48 sovereigns of gold were stolen in two incidents in the city.



“In the first incident, Shankar of 14th Street, Krishna Nagar at Maduravoyal, who runs a chocolate shop at Koyambedu, had gone to his relative’s house along with his family members. He returned on Thursday and found valuables from the house missing,” a police officer said.



Around 13 sovereigns of gold jewels were missing. A complaint has been filed with police. An investigation is on.



In the other incident, John, 45, of Koyambedu along with his family boarded a bus at Koyambedu to go to Cuddalore for a wedding.



When they reached Vanagaram tollgate, John noticed that a bag was missing, said a police officer. He claimed he had kept 35 sovereigns of gold and Rs 19,000 in the bag. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.