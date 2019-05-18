High decibel campaign ends in Tiruparankundram constituency

Vinodh Arulappan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The high decibel campaign of political parties concluded at Tiruparankundram constituency on Friday where the bypoll is scheduled on May 19.



Following the death of AIADMK candidate A K Bose and the Madras High Court's order that the earlier election conducted is null and void, on April 9, the Election Commission of India announced bypoll for the constituency. Following which, the political parties started filing nominations on April 22 and the final candidates list was released on May 2, which said 37 candidates were in race.

Out of 37 candidates, 32 are independents. AIADMK have fielded Muniyandi, DMK fielded a physician Sarvanan, Ex MLA Mahendran is contesting on behalf of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Makkal Needhi Maiam fielded software engineer Sakthivel, Revathi contesting on behalf of Naam Tamilar Katchi.

DMK President M K Stalin campaigned for his candidate thrice, while Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigned twice in the constituency and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam and other ministers swung into action for canvasing votes for AIADMK candidate. Actor Kamal Haasan campaigned for his candidate Sakthivel twice in the constituency. Further TTV Dhinakaran, campaigned for his party’s candidate, while NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman, had public meetings in the constituency.

Outsiders were told to leave the constituency. Vehicle checks were intensified. Booth slips were distributed. Paramilitary force and police had checks in lodges and additional check posts have been created.

Meanwhile, the election commission had made elaborate arrangements for the bypoll. The polling will be held in 297 booths, where nearly 356 control units, 1,059 ballot units and 386 VVPAT machines would be used for the elections.