Home States Tamil Nadu

Put a full stop to evil designs of the dishonest: Palaniswamy

As campaigning ends, EPS urges voters to give their stamp of approval to his govt

Published: 18th May 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Listing out the achievements and welfare schemes of the AIADMK government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday appealed to the voters of the four Assembly constituencies which will go to by-elections, to give their seal of approval for the State government and to put a ‘full stop to the evil designs of dishonest people’.

Just as the fiery campaign came to an end on Friday evening, both leaders, in their appeal to the people of the four Assembly constituencies – Sulur, Aravakurichi, Tirupparankundram and Ottapidaram, said, “Please vote for the candidates of AIADMK as a stamp of approval for the State government, which has been working for the all-round welfare of the people.”

Giving a detailed account on the achievements of the AIADMK government, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam recalled the following as the milestones of the present regime: 

Rice, free of cost to 1.86 crore families, 100 units of power, free of cost for poor, 750 units of power, free of cost for weavers, 250 units of power, for handloom weavers, making Tamil Nadu a power surplus State, gold for making Thirumangalyam, hiked maternity assistance, implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinasi project at a cost of Rs 1,652 crore, setting up of Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and desilting of water bodies under the Kudimaramathu scheme. 
The AIADMK top brass also highlighted the following achievements: 

Securing awards for education, infrastructure and tourism, sale of Aavin products in foreign countries, getting national awards for three consecutive years in the agriculture sector, attracting new investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore through Global Investors Meet, setting up of AIIMS hospital at Thoppur at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore, new satellite city at Pachampatti in Madurai district, Pillur drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 225 crore, promise to waive Rs 65 crore capital loan availed by weavers, upgradation of Sulur government hospital, establishing new barrage across Pugalur-Paramathi at a cost of Rs 490 crore, steps for implementing Aravakurichi-Paramathi combined drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 250 crore, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswamy E Palaniswamy AIADMK Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp