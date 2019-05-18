Put a full stop to evil designs of the dishonest: Palaniswamy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Listing out the achievements and welfare schemes of the AIADMK government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday appealed to the voters of the four Assembly constituencies which will go to by-elections, to give their seal of approval for the State government and to put a ‘full stop to the evil designs of dishonest people’.



Just as the fiery campaign came to an end on Friday evening, both leaders, in their appeal to the people of the four Assembly constituencies – Sulur, Aravakurichi, Tirupparankundram and Ottapidaram, said, “Please vote for the candidates of AIADMK as a stamp of approval for the State government, which has been working for the all-round welfare of the people.”

Giving a detailed account on the achievements of the AIADMK government, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam recalled the following as the milestones of the present regime:



Rice, free of cost to 1.86 crore families, 100 units of power, free of cost for poor, 750 units of power, free of cost for weavers, 250 units of power, for handloom weavers, making Tamil Nadu a power surplus State, gold for making Thirumangalyam, hiked maternity assistance, implementation of the Athikadavu-Avinasi project at a cost of Rs 1,652 crore, setting up of Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and desilting of water bodies under the Kudimaramathu scheme.

The AIADMK top brass also highlighted the following achievements:

Securing awards for education, infrastructure and tourism, sale of Aavin products in foreign countries, getting national awards for three consecutive years in the agriculture sector, attracting new investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore through Global Investors Meet, setting up of AIIMS hospital at Thoppur at a cost of Rs 1,264 crore, new satellite city at Pachampatti in Madurai district, Pillur drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 225 crore, promise to waive Rs 65 crore capital loan availed by weavers, upgradation of Sulur government hospital, establishing new barrage across Pugalur-Paramathi at a cost of Rs 490 crore, steps for implementing Aravakurichi-Paramathi combined drinking water scheme at a cost of Rs 250 crore, etc.