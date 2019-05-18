Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu governor bats for promotion of renewable resources

Published: 18th May 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Banwarilal Purohit with the dignitaries at the flower show on Friday (Photo| U rakesh kumar/EPS

By Express News Service

OOTY: Inaugurating the 123rd edition of the annual flower show at Government Botanical Garden here on Friday, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said it was a matter of pride and happiness for The Nilgiris to host the show for decades.

“By hosting the show, the district has exhibited its love for nature and its appreciation for beauty. Amidst the panorama of greenery and myriad colours, the joy that filled one’s mind was indeed unique and special,” he said. 

Talking about the highlights of the show, he said that the floral decorations made with  Indian and Japanese flowers, vegetable carvings, flower rangoli, bonsai were the major attractions. Apart from them, imported flowering plants from Holland like the Tulip, and exotic orchids, formed an important part of the show. Also, the 30,000 potted flowering plants, that were specially prepared, were sure to enthral the visitors, he added.

Later, speaking at the event, he urged people to promote use of renewable energy resources and recycle resources to provide future generations with a better world. Purohit said, “Use of plastics and mindless dependence on artificial chemicals have resulted in serious environmental damage. This is why, nations across the world have been engaging themselves in the task of controlling carbon emissions.”
On the same day, the governor also visited the Ooty Racecourse and distributed the Governor’s Cup to the winners of the horse race.

