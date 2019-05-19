CPM offers suggestions to prevent clashes at Ponparappi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fact-finding committee of CPM has put forth many suggestions for preventing caste clashes in Ponparappi which witnessed attacks on Dalit community on April 18, the date of polling in Lok Sabha elections, as well as for enabling Dalits there to lead their routine life without any fear.

The panel visited Ariyalur, Sendurai and Ponparappi and enquired about the recent violent incidents and the report of the committee was released by CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan and other senior leaders of the party on Saturday.

“Though there are no immediate chances for casteist clashes at Ponparappi, the government and progressive organisations can prevent future dangers by ensuring appropriate interventions,” the committee said. The committee said appropriate compensation should be given to those affected in the violence and those involved in the attacks be arrested.