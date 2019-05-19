Home States Tamil Nadu

High security in Thiruparankundram as 181 booths identified vulnerable

More than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed in view of Tiruparankundram by-election in the district. 

MADURAI: More than 3,500 police personnel have been deployed in view of Tiruparankundram by-election in the district. In total, 63 candidates filed nomination papers to contest from Tiruparankundram constituency. Of those, 19 nominations were rejected and 44 accepted. As seven candidates withdrew their nominations, 37 candidates, including P Saravanan (DMK), S Muniyandi (AIADMK), P Sakthivel (MNM), R Revathi (NTK) and K Mahendran (AMMK) are in the fray.

The constituency has 3,04,478 voters, including 1,50,533 male, 1,53,918 female, and 27 others. 1,069 ballot units, 356 control units, and 386 VVPATs would be used for voting in 297 polling stations in the constituency. Sources from the police department said that 3,614 police personnel would be deployed in view of the election in 297 polling booths in 106 polling stations. As many as 134 polling booths in the district limit and 47 polling booths in the city limit were identified as vulnerable.

To ensure peaceful conduct of election, the police obtained surety bonds from 1,670 persons. Besides, 40 persons have been detained under Goondas Act (22 from city and 18 from district). A total of 27 check posts have been set up in the district to effectively conduct vehicle check round the clock. The higher officials have been directed to visit the vulnerable polling stations. The picketing to the area also increased.

Invalid election
In 2016 assembly election, AIADMK candidate S M Seenivelu emerged victorious from Tiruparankundram constituency. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Seenivelu, who had been battling with chronic kidney disease suffered a stroke on May 18, 2016, a day before the election results announced. He died at a private hospital in Madurai on May 25, 2016. 

Following his death, the constituency faced by-election in November 2016, in which, three-time MLA A K Bose (AIADMK) won by a margin of 42,670 votes defeating DMK candidate Dr P Saravanan. However, the 69-year-old MLA passed away on August 2, 2018, due to heart attack. Passing orders on a case filed by the runner-up of 2016 by-election candidate P Saravanan, the Madras High Court, on March 22 this year, held that the election of Bose was invalid, null and void in view of procedural lapses in the acceptance of his nomination. Following that, the EC, on April 9, announced bypoll for the constituency to be held on May 19. 

