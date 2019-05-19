Home States Tamil Nadu

Sulur bypoll: Collector warns firms failing to provide leave to staff

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With an aim to ensuring 100 per cent polling in the Sulur by-election, Collector K Rajamani asked private, government and public limited companies to grant one-day leave to workers so that they could cast their votes on Sunday. If the companies failed to provide the leave, stringent action would be taken against them based on the instructions of the Election Commission (EC), he warned. 

The election would be held from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday, he said. “The district administration had made all the arrangements to ensure 100 per cent polling. The collector said that they had given booth slips to the voters in the Sulur constituency and instructed the voters to carry the slips when they visit the polling booths. 

If the voters had not received the slips so far, they could get it from the election officials at the booths allotted for them on Sunday. However, a person would not be allowed to cast voter by displaying the slip. They would need to carry ID proofs like voter id card, Aadhaar card, driving licence, or passport, the Collector said. 

According to sources, 22 candidates, including AIADMK candidate V P Kandhasamy, DMK’s Pongalur N Palanisamy and AMMK candidate K Sugumar, are in the fray. CCTV cameras had been installed at all the polling stations.

