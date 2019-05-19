Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Bypoll in four crucial segments today

Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC), and Thiruparankundram constituencies to witness multi-cornered contests as all major parties have fielded candidates

Published: 19th May 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

EVM

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: By-elections to the remaining four Assembly constituencies in the State will take place on Sunday. While the bypolls to 18 seats were held along with Lok Sabha polls on April 18 in the State, the bypolls to Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram (SC) and Thiruparankundram were scheduled for May 19. The Sulur seat fell vacant in March following the death of AIADMK MLA R Kanakaraj who died following a cardiac arrest.

Ottapidaram(SC) constituency is represented by disqualified AIADMK MLA Sundararaj while Thirupparankundram legislator A K Bose also belonging to AIADMK died last year. Aravakurichi is represented by Senthil Balaji, a disqualified AIADMK legislator who has joined DMK.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, a total of 137 candidates are in the fray in the assembly constituencies with Aravakurichi leading with 63 MLA aspirants. A total of 15,939 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order.

The outcome of the by-polls to a total of 22 seats will decide the future political course in the State as the results would determine the continuance of the two-year-old Palaniswami government. Arch rivals AIADMK and DMK have left no stone unturned to ensure victory.AIADMK rebel and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dhinakaran, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Mariam, actor-director Seeman’s Naam Tamizhar Katchi have fielded candidates in the four constituencies, making it a multi-cornered contest.

In the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly with 22 vacancies, the AIADMK has a strength of 113, excluding the Speaker. The simple majority mark in the full House is 117

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bypoll Sulur Aravakurichi Ottapidaram Thiruparankundram AIADMK DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp