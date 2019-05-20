Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK prevented people from voting: MR Vijayabhaskar

He also accused DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji of preventing people in AIADMK strongholds from voting. 

Published: 20th May 2019 04:41 AM

Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar alleged that the DMK had distributed photocopies of a Rs 2,000 note as tokens for bribes in the Aravakurichi assembly constituency, where a bypoll was held on Sunday. He also accused DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji of preventing people in AIADMK strongholds from voting. 

“DMK candidate Senthil Balaji and his partymen confined people in their houses to stop them from voting. Particularly in the Gandhi Nagar Karvazhi area of Thottakurichi, where fewer votes have been polled than in other areas. As we have implemented a lot of projects in Velayuthampalayam, Thottakurichi and Noyyal areas, AIADMK will receive a lot of votes here. The DMK was trying to reduce them,” the minister told reporters in Velayuthampalayam.

Alleging that voters in Thirukaduthurai and Pechiparai were prevented from voting, the minister said, “They have been distributing photocopies of a Rs 2,000 note as tokens. They have promised to give them money after 3 in return for the tokens.”

“When police arrived, the DMK’s union treasurer and former panchayat board president Jaganthan dropped the tokens and escaped from the spot. They have distributed tokens at many places,” he said.

