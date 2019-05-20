Home States Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan's MNM lodges complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji

Published: 20th May 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MNM chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Rural Development Rajenthra Bhalaji for criminal intimidation and defamation of its founder actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

In the complaint submitted to Chennai's Commissioner of Police, MNM General Secretary A. Arunachalam alleged that Bhalaji had threatened violence against Haasan by saying that his tongue should be cut for a remark he made at an election rally.

ALSO READ: Godse remark - Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to Kamal Haasan

Last week, Haasan reportedly told a rally in a locality dominated by Muslims that "independent India's first extremist was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse".

The comment created a furore across the country and a police complaint was filed in Aravakuruchi against Haasan for trying to create animosity between communities.

READ MORE: Politically, spiritually wrong to contract India within a religion: Kamal

The Madras High Court on Monday granted Haasan anticipatory bail in the matter.

The MNM alleged that in an interview to Sun TV Tamil channel, Bhalaji defamed Haasan with baseless allegations of a nexus between his party and the ISIS.

It also alleged that instigated by Bhalaji's call to beat up Haasan, a group of people attempted to attack him in Aravakuruchi constituency in Karur district on May 16. Haasan was asked to cancel his campaigning on May 17.

Comments(2)

  • Jayakumar
    A desperate idiot
    20 hours ago reply

  • Saravanan
    The people are suffering from water scarcity.
    1 day ago reply
