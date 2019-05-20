Kamal Haasan's MNM lodges complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Monday lodged a police complaint against Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Rural Development Rajenthra Bhalaji for criminal intimidation and defamation of its founder actor-politician Kamal Haasan.

In the complaint submitted to Chennai's Commissioner of Police, MNM General Secretary A. Arunachalam alleged that Bhalaji had threatened violence against Haasan by saying that his tongue should be cut for a remark he made at an election rally.

Last week, Haasan reportedly told a rally in a locality dominated by Muslims that "independent India's first extremist was a Hindu - Nathuram Godse".

The comment created a furore across the country and a police complaint was filed in Aravakuruchi against Haasan for trying to create animosity between communities.

The Madras High Court on Monday granted Haasan anticipatory bail in the matter.

The MNM alleged that in an interview to Sun TV Tamil channel, Bhalaji defamed Haasan with baseless allegations of a nexus between his party and the ISIS.

It also alleged that instigated by Bhalaji's call to beat up Haasan, a group of people attempted to attack him in Aravakuruchi constituency in Karur district on May 16. Haasan was asked to cancel his campaigning on May 17.