Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu outfit moves Madras HC for conducting anti-Godse meeting

The petition comes against the backdrop of the row triggered by actor-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Godse.

Published: 20th May 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Nathuram Godse

Nathuram Godse (File photo | PTI via Roli Books)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu-based outfit has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities for granting permission to conduct a meeting here to inform the public that Nathuram Godse was a 'Hindu fundamentalist' and Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Advocate Doraisamy filed the plea on behalf of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam.

The petition comes against the backdrop of the row triggered by actor-politician Kamal Haasan's remark that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, a reference to Mahatma Gandhi assassin Godse.

READ MORE | Godse remark: Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to Kamal Haasan

At an election rally in Aravakurichi last week, Haasan had said "Free India's first terrorist was a Hindu, his name is Nathuram Godse. There it (terrorism, apparently) starts."

The outfit sought permission for conducting the meeting at Mylapore on May 26.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godse Kamal Haasan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp