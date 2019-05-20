Home States Tamil Nadu

With liquor shops shut, tipplers throng Sivaganga

The tipplers in the district were in no mood to give up. On Sunday, they made a beeline for the liquor shops in the border district — Sivaganga. 

Published: 20th May 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Tipplers queue up at a liquor shop in Puliyur village on the border between Madurai and Sivaganga on Sunday | Express

By Vinodh Arulappan
Express News Service

MADURAI: Summer or winter, polling day or counting day, they need to get their daily quota. But, it seems the district administration is least bothered about the need of the juiceheads as all the Tasmac shops in the district are remaining closed for two days in view of the by-election in Tirupparankundram. 
The tipplers in the district were in no mood to give up. On Sunday, they made a beeline for the liquor shops in the border district — Sivaganga. 

As the Tasmac outlets in the district were remaining closed on Saturday and Sunday following the directives issued by Collector S Nagarajan, a large queue extending to half a kilometre was seen in front of a liquor shop at Puliyur in Madurai - Sivaganga border. 

Located on Samanatham main road, which is barely one kilometre from Madurai district limits, the liquor shop witnessed a huge crowd. Police personnel were deployed in the area to manage the crowd of tipplers. 
Speaking to Express, Muthupandi, a resident of Anupanadi, who came to buy liquor said that though the shops were closed in Madurai, liquor was sold in black market in a few places for high rates. “Instead of getting duplicate or spurious liquor for high price, it is better to get it from the TASMAC shops,” he said. 
Selva Ganesh, another customer said that most of the persons standing in the queue were from Madurai and that they were standing there since 11 am. “Many people from Madurai have hired taxis to reach here as this TASMAC shop is the closest one to Madurai,” he said. 

Sources said that in the afternoon there occurred slight chaos when more than thousand persons gathered at the Tasmac shop. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
polling liquor shops Tirupparankundram Sivaganga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change is real! Road melts in Hyderabad
Phase 7: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote
Gallery
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
A year after their widely-celebrated wedding and a few days after the birth of their first born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, released unseen photos from their big day. Set to the tune of 'This Little Light of Mine,' a m
Anniversary Special: Harry and Meghan release gorgeous new unseen photographs from their wedding
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp