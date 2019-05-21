232 cases registered for model code violations in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A total of 232 cases were registered in the district for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). Of these 19 were registered in Tiruparankundram assembly segment. The MCC came into force on March 10 this year after the Election Commission of India announced the dates of Lok Sabha elections.

Tiruparankundram bypoll

The city police said that they registered four MCC violation cases against the AIADMK, six against the DMK, one against the BJP, four against the AMMK, one against the DMDK, one against the MNM, one against the Puthiya Neethi Katchi, and one against an independent candidate.

Lok Sabha constituency

The city police registered 89 cases for violating MCC against political parties during the Lok Sabha election. A total of 27 cases were registered against the AIADMK, 9 against the DMK, 8 against the BJP, 13 against the AMMK, 3 each against the DMDK and NTK, 2 each against the MDMK and Amma Peravai, 3 against Congress, 1 each against the VCK, the DYFI, the SDPI, the TMMK, the Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam, the DK, the Desiya Makkal Katchi, the Tamil Nadu Elaingar Katchi, and 2 against independent candidates. “In total, 52 cases were registered under the TNOPPD Act, and 37 under IPC sections,” police said. Twenty-six cases were registered in Tallakulam range, 23 in Tiruparankundram range, 16 in Town range.

The district police said it registered 143 MCC violation cases. It may be noted that two assembly segments of the district -- Usilampatti and Sholavanthan -- falls under the Theni Lok Sabha constituency, and two assembly constituencies -- Tiruparankundram and Thirumangalam -- falls under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency. However, if an MCC violation takes place in any of these four constituencies, the district police have to register a case. As such, the police registered 52 cases in Theni Lok Sabha constituency (40 under TNOPPD Act, 7 under IPC sections, and 5 under Representation of the People Act). Similarly, the police registered 32 cases (24 under TNOPPD act, 5 under IPC sections, and 3 under the Representation of the People Act) in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In localities of the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency that fall under the district police limits, 59 cases were registered. Of this, 46 was registered under the TNOPPD Act, and 13 under the Representation of the People’s Act, the district police said.