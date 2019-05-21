Home States Tamil Nadu

Good news: Transwoman gets married to youth in Thoothukudi

In a first, a transwoman from the district got her marriage with a youth registered with the district registrar office in Thoothukudi on  Monday.

Published: 21st May 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

The couple exchanging garlands at the registrar office | Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a first, a transwoman from the district got her marriage with a youth registered with the district registrar office in Thoothukudi on  Monday. The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had already ordered in favour of the couple when the district registrar denied registering the marriage last October. B Arun Kumar (22), tied knot with 20-year-old transwoman P Srija at Arulmighu  Shangara Rameswara Temple on October 31 last. Arun is working as a  contract labourer in railways while Srija is doing her second year BA  (English) at a private college in Thoothukudi.

As the district registrar denied to register their marriage, the couple after tying the knot together, filed a writ petition with the Madurai bench, challenging the registrar’s decision.  When the case came for hearing, the learned Government Advocate appearing on behalf of government authorities told the court that section 7 of the Tamil Nadu  Registration of Marriages Act, 2009 confers power to the registrar of marriages to refuse registration.

In this case, the authorities of the temple,  where the marriage between the parties was said to have been solemnised,  had not issued any certificate indicating the performance of the marriage. Moreover, the term “bride” can only refer to a “woman on her wedding day”, but Srija is a transgender and not a woman, which does not fulfil the statutory requirements of section 5 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, he said.

In pursuance to the case, justice GR Swaminathan, on April 22, ordered the district registrar to register the marriage between the man and transwoman couple. Advocate  Rajendran who helped the couple to get a favourable order said that this is a landmark judgement which will be helpful for the marginalised  community to marry the consenting person and lead a decent married life in the society. 

Following the court orders, the couple registered their marriage officially at district registrar’s office near New bus stand here on Monday. They exchanged garlands and rings on the occasion in front of the registrar even as the parents and relatives of Srija were present.  Arun told Express that he is extremely happy that his dream had come true finally.

It may noted that the parents of Arun Kumar were amiss during the event. Transgenders of the locality headed by Saniya celebrated the registration of the marriage between a man and transwoman. “It is a milestone on part of the life of transgenders. The court had recognised the marriage of a transgender with a normal human. It will help the transgender couples to lead a good married life in the society,” Saniya said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Transwoman Madras High Court Thoothukudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Badrinath shrine. (Photo | Chowkidar Narendra Modi Twitter)
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana: Anil Srinivasan's take on Exit Polls and Lok Sabha Elections 2019
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp