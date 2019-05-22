Pakistan threat: RPF asks railway officials not to share defence transportation information over phone

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The RPF intelligence wing has issued a high-level alert to top Southern Railway officials, asking them not to share vital information on defence transportation over phones.

According to the “top-secret” note, this alert has been issued after railway officials in Allahabad received calls from alleged Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs), who pretended to be Indian Army officials and tried to extract sensitive information on army transportation via railways.

“PIOs masquerading as officers of Indian Army have, of late, stepped up efforts to extract information about the scheduled movement of army troops on Railway. ...The PIO called up various Railway establishments in Allahabad region recently,” reads the intelligence note.

Now, the Special Intelligence Branch of RPF is monitoring calls made to its officials and establishments across the country.

Following the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF men were killed, various intelligence wings have intensified tracking of military transportation.

Sources say top officials have given directions to station staff, supervisors and other officials not to pass on such information to anyone other than authorised personnel.

“In fact, officials have been directed not to discuss sensitive information even with their family members,” sources said. “For the spies may even try to reach out to them.”

‘Violators will face stiff punishment’

CHENNAI: The intelligence wing has advised officials to be cautious while sharing information over the phone. The note says any official violating the norms would face stiff punishment as it’s a matter of national security.