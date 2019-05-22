Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Not mother, stepfather beat girl to death

Muthu Pandian was a sports enthusiast and had been training Lakshika to take up a sport.

Published: 22nd May 2019 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

domestic violence

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Probe into the death of a six-year-old girl took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with her mother revealing to police that it was her husband who had beaten her to death because she did not show interest in taking up sports. The woman Nithya Kamala divorced her first husband in 2014. In 2016, Kamala married Muthu Pandian and all three were living in Kattuputhur in Thottiyam. 

Muthu Pandian was a sports enthusiast and had been training Lakshika to take up a sport. Despite his efforts, the girl showed no interest. Furious, Pandian thrashed his stepdaughter black and blue on Monday, Kamala told police. Based on her statement and postmortem report which said injuries caused Lakshika’s death, police arrested Pandian and charged him for murder under section 302 of IPC.

On Monday, it was reported that the girl was beaten up by Kamala and made to stand in the hot sun for hours as punishment for watching TV. As the girl fell unconscious, she was taken to a local hospital and then to Namakkal GH. She was then taken to Salem GH but died on the way. Kamala was detained for questioning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tiruchy death crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Jet airways employees hold placards during a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'We stood for politicians but they never stood for us' cry Jet Airways employees
Gallery
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
There was no space for Tottenham's UCL hero Lucas Moura, nor for Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior or Chelsea duo Willian and David Luiz. (Photos | Agencies)
Brazil announce squad for Copa America 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp