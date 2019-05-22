Tiruchy: Not mother, stepfather beat girl to death

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Probe into the death of a six-year-old girl took a dramatic turn on Tuesday with her mother revealing to police that it was her husband who had beaten her to death because she did not show interest in taking up sports. The woman Nithya Kamala divorced her first husband in 2014. In 2016, Kamala married Muthu Pandian and all three were living in Kattuputhur in Thottiyam.

Muthu Pandian was a sports enthusiast and had been training Lakshika to take up a sport. Despite his efforts, the girl showed no interest. Furious, Pandian thrashed his stepdaughter black and blue on Monday, Kamala told police. Based on her statement and postmortem report which said injuries caused Lakshika’s death, police arrested Pandian and charged him for murder under section 302 of IPC.

On Monday, it was reported that the girl was beaten up by Kamala and made to stand in the hot sun for hours as punishment for watching TV. As the girl fell unconscious, she was taken to a local hospital and then to Namakkal GH. She was then taken to Salem GH but died on the way. Kamala was detained for questioning.