Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK likely to win sufficient seats to remain in power in Tamil Nadu

Since the AIADMK is leading in 11 seats as of 11.30 a.m., position, the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to continue in power without much difficulty.

Published: 23rd May 2019 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling AIADMK is likely to win sufficient number of Assembly constituencies to retain power in the State. Going by the lead position for the 22 Assembly seats where by-elections were held, AIADMK and DMK shared equally - 11 seats each.

However, in many constituencies, neck to neck race is seen since the counting of votes started earlier in the day. So, the exact number of seats which is likely to be won by the two Dravidian majors may slightly vary at the end of the day.

The current strength in the State Assembly means the ruling AIADMK has an easier challenge needing four seats to reach simple majority.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu assembly bypoll results LIVE: AIADMK set to stay in power, currently leads in 10 seats

With a current strength of 114 (including Speaker), AIADMK has to just win four seats and should also win over the few disgruntled MLAs to reach a strength of 118, the majority required in a house of 234.

Since the AIADMK is leading in 11 seats as of 11.30 a.m., position, the government headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami is likely to continue in power without much difficulty. The DMK with 88 MLAs of its own and support of allies Congress (8 MLAs) and IUML (1 MLA), will add its strength in the Assembly. Since the total number of DMK-led alliance in the Assembly may go up to 108, the DMK may remain as a strong opposition in the State.

As of now, out of the 114 AIADMK MLAs, three are openly supporting the AIADMK's splinter AMMK till recently. After the Speaker had sent show cause notices to them questioning their leaning towards AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, these three MLAs gave differing statements. Besides, the three allies of the AIADMK are in a wavering mind always. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has to balance these issues in the coming days to successfully run the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu bypolls Edappadi K Palaniswami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp