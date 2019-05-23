Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS, OPS thank voters for allowing AIADMK government to stay in power

Both leaders have, without naming the AMMK, renewed their earlier appeal to those who had 'drifted away' from the party due to the 'illusions created by selfish individuals.'

Published: 23rd May 2019 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday thanked the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who voted for the AIADMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the byelections to 22 assembly constituencies. 

"The results of the elections show that the AIADMK alone is fit to rule Tamil Nadu. The people have voted for the continuance of this government. Though the AIADMK could not win the Lok Sabha elections, it has been established that the vote bank of the party remains intact. Moreover, the notion that the party has no future after the death of the late leader, J Jayalalithaa, has been defeated in this election. We thank the voters for reaffirming our majority in the State Assembly," Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

Both leaders have, without naming the AMMK, renewed their earlier appeal to those who had 'drifted away' from the party due to the 'illusions created by selfish individuals.'

"It is high time that all cadre of the AIADMK work unitedly. Those, who had moved away from the party, should recall the words of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) that even after her times, the AIADMK would serve the people for a century and should work in unison," both AIADMK leaders said.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also said that at the national level, the BJP and its alliance partners had achieved a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections which was the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance during the past five years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami O Panneerselvam Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
The verdict is out and, in stark contrast to the national trend, people have given the Congress and its allies a handsome win in Kerala. While the CPM-led LDF has been left to lick its wounds, TNIE gives an overview of the election results (Photos | Faceb
Kerala Lok Sabha results: The winners and why they won
CHANDINI CHOWK: BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir made a victorious political debut from East Delhi by securing 6,95,109 votes and defeated nearest rival Arvinder Singh Lovely of Congress, who got 3,04,718 votes. AAP's Atishi came third with 2,19,156 votes. (Photos | PTI , EPS)
Delhi Lok Sabha results: BJP retains all 7 seats as AAP, Congress bite the dust
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp