EPS, OPS thank voters for allowing AIADMK government to stay in power

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday thanked the voters of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who voted for the AIADMK-led alliance in the Lok Sabha elections as well as the byelections to 22 assembly constituencies.

"The results of the elections show that the AIADMK alone is fit to rule Tamil Nadu. The people have voted for the continuance of this government. Though the AIADMK could not win the Lok Sabha elections, it has been established that the vote bank of the party remains intact. Moreover, the notion that the party has no future after the death of the late leader, J Jayalalithaa, has been defeated in this election. We thank the voters for reaffirming our majority in the State Assembly," Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

Both leaders have, without naming the AMMK, renewed their earlier appeal to those who had 'drifted away' from the party due to the 'illusions created by selfish individuals.'

"It is high time that all cadre of the AIADMK work unitedly. Those, who had moved away from the party, should recall the words of Amma (J Jayalalithaa) that even after her times, the AIADMK would serve the people for a century and should work in unison," both AIADMK leaders said.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam also said that at the national level, the BJP and its alliance partners had achieved a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections which was the culmination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance during the past five years.