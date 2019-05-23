Home States Tamil Nadu

Garbage lies uncleared for a year near Eachangadu-Keelkattalai junction

Piles of uncleared garbage and construction debris have been lying on either side of 200-feet radial road near the Eachangadu-Keelkattalai junction for nearly a year now. 

Garbage dumped on the side of Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200-feet radial road near Eachangadu-Keelkattalai junction in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Piles of uncleared garbage and construction debris have been lying on either side of the 200-feet radial road near the Eachangadu-Keelkattalai junction for nearly a year now. 

Residents said though they had repeatedly raised complaints about the issue with officials, the problem remains unresolved. For nearly 300 metres on either side of the junction, big heaps of domestic garbage, 
construction debris, plastic waste are dumped along the radial road. 

Locals said that it is not just an eyesore, but attracts mosquitoes at night and smells foul. 
“Pedestrians can hardly walk on this stretch. Food waste, garbage and sometimes even dead rodents cause an unbearable stench,” said Pavithra S, a resident of Kovilambakkam.

David Manohar, a local activist, complained to the State highways department about this menace eight months ago, but garbage has not been cleared since then. “Shops and other commercial establishments are located in inner roads and not near this particular stretch. There is only vacant land behind the place where garbage is dumped. So, lorries dump construction debris at night almost every day,” he said.

Officials from the highways department, under which the 200ft radial road comes under, said that they will clear the garbage soon and keep an eye out for miscreants.

