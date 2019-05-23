Nagapattinam: TikTok spoof on police lands three in jail

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Three youth were arrested for a TikTok prank in front of a police station in Vedaranyam and remanded on Wednesday. The youth made a video of themselves in front of the All Women police station in Vedaranyam, with dialogues, music and songs from the 2017 action thriller Vikram Vedha and shared it on social media.

However, the video was shared with the police, who took action against the suspects for defaming the police and the government.

The youth have been identified as diploma graduates, T Ashok (22), A Anandhan (22) and V Padmanabhan (31), all hailing from Neivilakku village near Vedaranyam.

In the 15-second video made on May 19, they re-enacted two scenes from the film. In one scene, they leaned against the station inspector’s vehicle and lip-synched actor Vijay Sethupathi’s dialogue in Vikram Vedha.

In another scene, they staged a walkout from the All Women police station. The youth shared the video on social media platforms and it was shared by many others.