Home States Tamil Nadu

Refrain from online ads, TNMC advices doctors

All the RMPs are advised to refrain from such activities. Any violation will be viewed seriously

Published: 23rd May 2019 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After complaints that some doctors are placing online advertisement to promote their practice, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has sent advisory to all deans of medical colleges and medical associations, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to advise registered medical practitioners (RMPs) to refrain from such activities. Violation will be viewed seriously, the council said.

In its advisory dated May 21, Registrar, TNMC, said,” It is brought to the notice of this council that some registered medical practitioners are engaged in placing online advertisement to promote their practice. All the RMPs are advised to refrain from such activities. Any violation will be viewed seriously”.

“As per the Professional Conduct, Etiquette,and Ethics Regulations notification clause 6.1.1 of the Medical Council of India, it is a misconduct for an RMP to advertise about themselves, their practice, qualifications, associations, affiliations, honours and skills in order to solicit patients and professional gain (except for formal announcement for a short period as exempted in the said clause),” the Registrar added in the advisory.

“ The online-advertisements in various websites promoting such activity commercially shall be considered misconduct and will attract appropriate action by the State Medical Council, display of photographs are also not permissible,” the advisory further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Medical Council TNMC Online ads

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp