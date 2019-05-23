Refrain from online ads, TNMC advices doctors

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After complaints that some doctors are placing online advertisement to promote their practice, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) has sent advisory to all deans of medical colleges and medical associations, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to advise registered medical practitioners (RMPs) to refrain from such activities. Violation will be viewed seriously, the council said.

In its advisory dated May 21, Registrar, TNMC, said,” It is brought to the notice of this council that some registered medical practitioners are engaged in placing online advertisement to promote their practice. All the RMPs are advised to refrain from such activities. Any violation will be viewed seriously”.

“As per the Professional Conduct, Etiquette,and Ethics Regulations notification clause 6.1.1 of the Medical Council of India, it is a misconduct for an RMP to advertise about themselves, their practice, qualifications, associations, affiliations, honours and skills in order to solicit patients and professional gain (except for formal announcement for a short period as exempted in the said clause),” the Registrar added in the advisory.

“ The online-advertisements in various websites promoting such activity commercially shall be considered misconduct and will attract appropriate action by the State Medical Council, display of photographs are also not permissible,” the advisory further said.